Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Update

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.48. 9,647,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,664,182. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,412,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,775,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

