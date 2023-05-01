MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.80. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 10,938 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on MKTW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.
MarketWise Trading Down 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
