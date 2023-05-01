MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.80. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 10,938 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MKTW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

MarketWise Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MarketWise by 473.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 277.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 302,754 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

