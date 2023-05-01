MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.29. 297,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,110. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.60.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 207.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

