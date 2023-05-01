MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at 888 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.3 %

MarketAxess stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.60. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

