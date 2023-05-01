MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 939,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.37. 297,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,856. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

