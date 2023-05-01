Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

