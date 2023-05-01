Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in April

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech Stock Down 3.7 %
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is -28.88%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.