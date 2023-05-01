Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in April

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is -28.88%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

