Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Manitex International Price Performance
Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 7,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Manitex International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitex International (MNTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.