Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 7,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.