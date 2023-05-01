Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.91 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.68. 464,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

