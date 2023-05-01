Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.