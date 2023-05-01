Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,442.87

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $23.12 million and $43,442.87 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00027060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,538.25 or 1.00061144 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000722 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,995.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

