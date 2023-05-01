Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $321.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $321.00 and last traded at $318.65, with a volume of 101808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

