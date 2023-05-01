Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Up 4.5%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 28,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 247,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.26.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.