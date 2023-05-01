Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,460,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 18,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. 8,636,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

