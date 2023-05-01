Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products comprising H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and rain wheels and wheel rims.

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.