Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile
