MA Private Wealth Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 113,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.38. The company had a trading volume of 629,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

