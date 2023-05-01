MA Private Wealth Purchases 5,048 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 187,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,239. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $668.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

