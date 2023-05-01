MA Private Wealth Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.48. 150,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,971. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

