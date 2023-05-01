MA Private Wealth Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 2.23% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

