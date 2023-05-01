LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2,881.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.32.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,428. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

