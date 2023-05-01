Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in April

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,285,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 3,872,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. 35,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,060. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LYSCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lynas Rare Earths from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

