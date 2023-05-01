Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $379.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $386.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.