Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,927,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,968,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,347,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

