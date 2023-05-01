Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 188,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LUCD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 13,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,214. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lucid Diagnostics

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.