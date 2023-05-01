LPL Financial LLC Sells 46,257 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,257 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 41.47% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $175,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

