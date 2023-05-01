LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,732 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $146,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

