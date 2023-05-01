LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $169,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,710,000 after buying an additional 230,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after buying an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after buying an additional 121,568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,851,000 after buying an additional 119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 64,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.