LPL Financial LLC Has $195.49 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $195,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

