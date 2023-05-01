LPL Financial LLC Has $137.78 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $137,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

