LPL Financial LLC Has $124.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.64% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $124,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.