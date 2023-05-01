LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,696 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $127,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VLUE stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

