LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,734 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $149,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

