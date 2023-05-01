LPL Financial LLC Buys 105,268 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,268 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $240,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

