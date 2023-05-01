LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $208.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 765,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,772 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 45.6% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 633.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.