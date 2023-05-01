LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $265,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 95,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $208.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.