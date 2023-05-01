Loews (NYSE:L) Shares Gap Up to $57.57

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $59.36. Loews shares last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 67,838 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Loews by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Loews by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile



Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

