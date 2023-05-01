loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 8.7%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 243,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 455,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
