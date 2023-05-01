Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $68.57. 351,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $106.81.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

