Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for 1.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Lithium Americas worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

