Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for 1.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Lithium Americas worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
LAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on LAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.