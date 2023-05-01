Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Lisk has a total market cap of $133.16 million and $1.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,976,846 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

