Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Update

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,383,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

