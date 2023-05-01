Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $415.00. The company traded as high as $373.58 and last traded at $372.30, with a volume of 170095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.45.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.
Insider Transactions at Linde
In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde
Linde Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.36.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.
Linde Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.
About Linde
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
