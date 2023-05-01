Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $415.00. The company traded as high as $373.58 and last traded at $372.30, with a volume of 170095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.45.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

