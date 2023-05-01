Lincoln Electric’s (LECO) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.20.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $170.59. The stock had a trading volume of 302,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,388. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

