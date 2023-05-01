Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$17.20 and a 12-month high of C$35.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.