Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.