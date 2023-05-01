Life Storage (LSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,752,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

