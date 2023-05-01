Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.5 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of LEFUF stock remained flat at $13.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

