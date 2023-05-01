Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.29

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 481662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DRS. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49.
Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.
