Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Legrand stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGRDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

