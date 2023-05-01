Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LEG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,491. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

